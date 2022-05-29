AEW Removes Tweet Advertising MJF vs. Wardlow For Double or Nothing

AEW has pulled a Twitter post hyping up MJF vs. Wardlow.

Tonight (May 29), Double or Nothing will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AEW has been building a long-term storyline with MJF and Wardlow that is expected to be paid off tonight.

The problem is, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and AEW have been having major issues as of late.

Here is the tweet from AEW that has since been removed advertising the match:

AEW deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/gjrMXQWBiG — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 29, 2022

For those who have been out of the loop the past 24 hours, MJF no-showed a meet and greet scheduled for the AEW Fan Fest on Saturday. PWInsider reported that initially, AEW officials couldn’t contact him.

Fightful later reported that MJF had a flight booked out of Las Vegas for late Saturday night. The report noted that it wasn’t known whether or not he’d actually board the flight.

PWInsider followed this up, reporting that MJF remained in Las Vegas and did not board the flight to Newark, New Jersey.

For what it’s worth, AEW has posted a hype video on its official YouTube channel for MJF vs. Wardlow within the past hour and as of this writing, that hasn’t been taken down.