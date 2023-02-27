AEW Revolution Betting Odds

The betting odds have been released for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event ahead of the show this Sunday night from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

So far, five normal AEW titles are on the line, including the AEW Tag Team Title bout pitting champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. a tag team that will be decided on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

As of this writing, the only title expected to change hands is Wardlow being favored to win the TNT Title from Samoa Joe.

AEW Revolution Odds

As a reminder, we will provide the show coverage this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as –, while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Champion MJF -5000 (1/50) vs. Bryan Danielson +900 (9/1) 60-Minute Iron Man Match

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter (c) -1000 (1/10) vs. Ruby Soho +350 (7/2) vs. Saraya +450 (9/2)

TNT Champion Wardlow -500 (1/5) vs. Samoa Joe (c) +300 (3/1)

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite -220 (5/11) vs. House of Black +155 (31/20)

“Hangman” Adam Page -600 (1/6) vs. Jon Moxley +350 (7/2) – Texas Death Match

Ricky Starks -400 (1/4) vs. Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)