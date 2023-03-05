AEW Revolution Match Order Revealed

AEW Revolution is quickly approaching, and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match will headline the show.

There are a total of five title matches on this card. According to the final betting odds released, there is one title expected to change hands, which is Wardlow beating Samoa Joe for the TNT Title. The event starts with the Zero Hour pre-show show at 7 PM EST and the main card at 8 PM EST.

AEW Revolution Match Order

According to Fightful Select, the current scheduled match order for tonight is as follows:

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) – Pre-Show Match

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage – Final Burial Match

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks – Everyone is banned from ringside

AEW Trios Champions The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black)

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page – Texas Death Match.

AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – 60-Minute Iron Man Match.