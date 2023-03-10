AEW Revolution PPV Buys & Google Search Interest

AEW Revolution marked the first pay-per-view event of the new year for All Elite Wrestling.

The show was headlined by a 60-minute Iron Man match pitting AEW World Champion MJF defending against Bryan Danielson.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports the show did between 120,000 to 129,000 buys, though Meltzer notes, “that number will probably grow to just under or a little over 130,000 with late buys.”

To compare, last year’s show drew between 165,000 and 173,000 buys. It was headlined by Hangman Page defending the AEW World Title against Adam Cole, but the biggest match featured on the card was CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match.

The previous PPV event held by AEW was Full Gear in November, which drew 140,000 buys. The show was headlined by MJF, challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title.

Other Metrics

The ratings for both Dynamite and Rampage dropped heading into the show. Streaming and international numbers are also down right now for the promotion, although those two metrics can be hit-and-miss.

Regarding the Google searches, they were “big twice last year, after Double or Nothing and All Out with the brawl aftermath.” Revolution did 50,000 searches and was No. 12 in the United States for the day.