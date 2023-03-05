AEW Revolution Staff Predictions

AEW Revolution takes place tonight from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California This will be the fourth incarnation of AEW’s Revolution PPV event; the first was held in Chicago back in 2020.

SEScoops correspondents Tyriece Simon, Andrew Ravens, and Ryan Droste have assembled to provide our official AEW Revolution predictions.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

Tyriece Simon: Ricky Starks should get the clean win over Chris Jericho, especially with the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside. Starks has been beaten down and made the underdog for weeks, so it makes sense for him to come out of AEW Revolution looking strong. While he wins here, I wonder what AEW has planned for Starks moving forward. (Prediction: Ricky Starks)

Andrew Ravens: Starks should win here as he’s the babyface in this feud, and while he doesn’t need the win to get the rub from the wrestling veteran, it would add to it. They’ve done a good job of building up this match, and one I look forward to seeing. (Prediction: Ricky Starks)

Ryan Droste: It really only makes sense for Starks to go over here. The veteran should put him over and Starks should continue his march to more prominence. Hopefully. (Prediction: Ricky Starks)

Consensus: Ricky Starks

AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

Tyriece Simon: Wardlow has to get his revenge and win the title back. I think AEW messed up this one of the feuds by having Darby Allin win the title. I think it would’ve been more effective for Joe to have remained dominant and unbeaten until he faced Wardlow again. To me, the feud had lost some momentum from when it started. However, I think Wardlow will win, and he already has his next opponent in Powerhouse Hobbs, who is a heel. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Andrew Ravens: Wardlow is a massive favorite to regain the title, and it makes too much sense for him not to get his revenge, especially considering everything that Joe has done to him for Wardlow to not win the title back. Plus, Joe is being used for the ROH brand going forward, albeit that hasn’t stopped Tony Khan from double-booking ROH talent on AEW programming before. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Ryan Droste: The amount of steam Wardlow has lost since last spring is concerning. It’s time to change that, and although you wouldn’t usually put a title on someone not quite firing all cylinders, beating Wardlow here feels like it would be a big mistake. Joe figures to be one of the cornerstones of ROH, so you go back to Wardlow here. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Consensus: Wardlow

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

Tyriece Simon: I think Jamie Hayer retains the title in this match. I don’t see why AEW would take the championship from her now. What I can see happening is Soho preventing Saraya from winning, which creates conflict between Saraya and Toni Storm and her. Regardless, I think Hayter keeps her title. (Prediction: Jamie Hayter)

Andrew Ravens: Hayter shouldn’t lose the title here, and I see her retaining the title. The interesting part will be how they get there. I expect Soho to take the pinfall loss so that AEW can build to Hayter vs. Saraya at Double Or Nothing in May. (Prediction: Jamie Hayter)

Ryan Droste: Anything other than Hayter winning would be a mistake. Neither of the other two have the momentum right now, and unlike Wardlow in the previous example, won’t have their stock hurt by a loss here. (Prediction: Jamie Hayter)

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

Tyriece Simon: Based on how the story has gone with The Gunns and The Acclaimed, I can see Billy Gunn turning on The Acclaimed. It seems the act between The Acclaimed and Gunn has reached a point where it’s time to break them up. I can see the Acclaimed getting close to winning the title, but Gunn stops them leading to one of his sons getting the win. (Prediction: The Gunn Club)

Andrew Ravens: It wouldn’t make much sense to put the titles on The Gunns just to have them drop the titles here. I think the reason AEW is doing the multi-team match is so The Acclaimed doesn’t have to get beat, and another team can take the loss instead. It also prolongs the rematch between The Guns and Acclaimed for a later date. (Prediction: The Gunn Club)

Ryan Droste: Feels too soon to go back to The Acclaimed after the shocking title change. I think The Gunn Club retain and wouldn’t be surprised to see Billy Gunn play into the finish; maybe not a full blown turn on the Acclaimed, but some type of accidental interference that costs them. (Prediction: The Gunn Club)

Consensus: The Gunn Club

Christian vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Tyriece Simon: This has to be the match Jungle Boy gets his revenge on Christian. The feud cooled off because Christian was out due to injury. I expect Luchasaurus to have some involvement in the match, but I think Jungle Boy wins and ends his rivalry with Christian. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Andrew Ravens: Months after this feud started, we’re finally going to get a payoff. Hopefully, Tony khan is as done with this feud as I am, and they have Jungle Boy get his revenge by beating Cage, and we move on to something. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Ryan Droste: Jungle Boy wins and gets his revenge here finally after Christian’s long time off from injury. It’s time to move on from this, so Jack Perry has to go over. (Prediction: Jungle Boy)

Consensus: Jungle Boy

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite vs. House of Black

Tyriece Simon: I believe The House of Black gets the win here. The Elite needs a credible threat to go against right now. AEW can have The House of Black and The Elite feud for a little longer and probably last until Double or Nothing, which should occur in May. This match can steal the show for AEW Revolution. (Prediction: House of Black)

Andrew Ravens: I can see this being a pick ’em as The House of Black does need a big win to stay credible, and as much as I would like to see Kenny Omega go back to being a top singles star, I don’t think it will happen here. The Elite keep the titles in an excellent match. (Prediction: The Elite)

Ryan Droste: I can’t imagine The Elite losing to House of Black here. I have high hopes for the match, but this would be a really surprising title change to me. Keep the belts on The Elite until (hopefully) we get a match between they and FTR/CM Punk match down the line. That needs to be for these belts. (Prediction: The Elite)

Consensus: Split

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Tyriece Simon: It’s weird how we got here, considering we already had the rubber match. However, this will be the fourth time these two will compete in this ongoing feud. I think Adam Page needs the win here, mainly because Jon Moxley already has two wins over him. Although I don’t know where AEW is going with the BCC and Moxley, as they act like heels, they are cheered by fans. Moxley may win but does something that makes him look more like a heel. I will stick with Page getting the win because I think he needs it at this point in his career. (Prediction: Adam Page)

Andrew Ravens: Page looks like he will be getting the win, but I would rather see Moxley score a PPV win. He lost to CM Punk at All Out and to MJF at the Full Gear shows, the last two PPV events. He has been protected strongly on television, and I will go against the grain by thinking he will get it done here. (Prediction: Jon Moxley)

Ryan Droste: As Andrew pointed out, Moxley is on a streak of big losses on PPV. Adam Page’s stock has fallen a lot since his time as world champion last year. There’s a strong argument for both to win here. I’ll say that Page gets the win, but Moxley does something dastardly after the match in a fit of rage for the loss, continuing his push down the line as a full heel. (Prediction: Adam Page)

Consensus: Split

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

Tyriece Simon: This is a true test for MJF as a world champion. He is going against Bryan Danielson, who is still one of the best wrestlers in the world. It’ll be interesting to see how MJF will compete in a 60-minute Iron Man match, considering he doesn’t wrestle that consistently. I believe MJF will win, but the real intrigue is how he will work for 60 minutes with Danielson. (Prediction: MJF)

Andrew Ravens: MJF should and will retain his title here. This could be the best match of MJF’s career thus far, although I think the stip will hurt the match. If AEW wanted to go for an hour, I would rather see it just go an hour without being told in advance. They did that before with 30 minutes and could’ve done it here. Either way, it’s not time for MJF to drop the title. (Prediction: MJF)

Ryan Droste: I would absolutely love to see Bryan Danielson win a world championship again. Love it. That being said, Bryan himself does not seem to care about winning championships at this point in his career — he’s more interested in helping young talent. That’s what he has done with this feud, as the build to this match has been great stuff. They should have an excellent match, but in the end MJF retains. (Prediction: MJF)

Consensus: MJF