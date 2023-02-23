AEW Revolution Updated Card: Championship Match and More Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced new matches for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California during this week’s Dynamite.

Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Saraya, and Ruby Soho in a triple threat match. This comes after Soho’s loyalty has been the focal point of a storyline between Saraya and Toni Storm as outsiders, a play on their WWE history, against hometown talent such as Hayter and Britt Baker. Now, Soho will have to decide which side she’s on.

Also confirmed for the show is Chris Jericho vs.Ricky Starks in a bout where “everyone” will be banned from ringside. This comes after Starks beat Jericho last month on Dynamite while Jericho scored a victory against Starks and Action Andretti in a recent tag team bout.

For the last several weeks, Starks has since been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

AEW Revolution Card