AEW Star Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery

Andrade El Idolo has announced that he has undergone the knife.

The AEW star had the first surgery of his career after suffering a torn pec a few months ago. Despite the injury, he continued to wrestle until he was sidelined due to backstage drama and he decided to get the procedure. He wrote the following:

“My first surgery, I can’t believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral. Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business, but we know that many people do not value your effort. These days off, I took the opportunity to go to Dr.”

Andrade’s AEW Status

In early October, Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW after he was involved in a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. This was after they exchanged words on Twitter, including when Guevara accused Andrade of wanting to return to WWE.

El Idolo hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Leading up to the incident, Andrade stated that he wasn’t scared to get fired. There was speculation among fans that was trying to get out of his AEW deal to return to WWE by being involved in this fight, although Andrade has denied those rumors.

There’s still no word yet on his status regarding whether Andrade will be brought back by AEW or let go.

From all of us here at SEScoops, we wish Andrade a speedy recovery.