AEW Star Shows Off His Incredible Body Transformation

AEW star Fuego Del Sol is showing off his new bulked-up physique.

Wrestlers can get attention for their ability and charisma in the wrestling business. However, their physical appearance can also significantly affect their career. A person’s physical appearance and health can aid in preserving their career and possibly getting more opportunities.

FDS posted a video on Twitter this week to show off the results of the past six months of hard work. Thanks to a new fitness program by the Modern Wellness Center, he’s added 15 pounds of muscle over the past six months.

I’ve gained 15 pounds in 6 months with a ton of hard work and the help of @TheModernWC! We’ve developed a program with tips and principles to help others do the same!



Follow them for a chance to win a free program decided on Feb 1st or message them directly to purchase now! pic.twitter.com/EV3mlgCx7E — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) January 17, 2023

Fuego Del Sol Status With AEW

Sol is still signed with AEW, although he hasn’t been seen on TV. The company has used Sol in several programs, but it, unfortunately, isn’t consistent. His last appearance on AEW Dynamite was a loss against Luchasaurus on Oct. 5, 2022. While he may not often compete on AEW Dynamite or Rampage, he competes for several independent promotions.

He competed in Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling’s Holiday in Hollywood against Alan Angels on Dec 4. 2022. Sol put on a great effort but ultimately lost the match. Fans could watch the entire event with Sol on IWTV for ten dollars.

Sol is advertised to compete in Rugged Pro Wrestling against Justin Fowler on Feb. 25. It’s unclear when his next AEW appearance will be or if the company has creative plans for him. However, he seems to be in good spirits and keeps busy with his indie dates and workout program.