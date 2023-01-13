AEW Star’s Daughter-in-Law Training to Become a Pro-Wrestler

Sting has spent decades building a legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and now the Icon’s daughter is ready to follow in his footsteps.

D Magazine reports that Sting’s daughter Katelyn is taking her first steps into becoming a pro wrestler herself.

In addition to her training, Katelyn works for All Elite Wrestling as part of the promotion’s social media team.

Katelyn Borden

Katelyn still has plenty to learn in the world of professional wrestling, but the second-generation star has already reached championship glory.

Borden is currently the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Women’s Champion and is in her first reign.

Going by the name ‘Jael’ Katelyn captured the title last July, dethroning inaugural champion Shawna Reed.

The End of Sting

While Katelyn’s career is on the rise, her father’s career, by his own admission is coming to an end.

Speaking to D Magazine, Sting said that he has broached the topic of his final match, which he believes will be for AEW.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that he realizes the high expectations his final match will have.

“I’ve got some insecurities about that, I guess, mainly due to age. The more focus, now you’ve got to follow that big build-up, you know?” Sting

Sting added that he knows the details of his retirement will be decided sooner rather than later, but he is trying to avoid specifics.

The Icon said that with his final match, the most important thing to him will be how he makes the fans feel, which takes precedence in his view over the setting or the opponent.