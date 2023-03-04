AEW Star Fires Back at Lacey Evans Over Mental Health Post Controversy

Lacey Evans’ latest incident with social media has resulted in one AEW wrestler taking aim at WWE‘s Southern Belle.

On her Instagram Story, Evans shared the following post from user @BedrosKeuilian, which suggested that mental health issues are easy to fix.

“How to fix 99% of anxiety & depression

1) Excercise hard daily

2) Eat clean

3) Put purpose over pleasure

4) Make a lot more money

5) Stop overthinking

6) Help others and be kind

7) Mind your own f*cking business

Evans’ post received backlash from fans, with the belief that some points are oversimple (#5) and others are purely detrimental to one’s mental health (#7.)

AEW Response

Fans are far from thrilled by Evans’ latest social media message, and AEW’s The Bunny has also spoken up.

In a video shared on Instagram, The Bunny didn’t mention Evans by name but responded to points the Superstar made.

“Some of us manage our mental health issues with medication. To suggest that simply exercising, eating a certain way, working more; etc etc etc will cure your mental illness is harmful and perpetuates the notion that mental health issues aren’t actual ILLNESSES.

“If anyone out there is struggling to do basic human activities due to their anxiety, depression, etc, you aren’t alone. Please take care of yourselves and don’t listen to the narrative that you are choosing to suffer. I know from experience that you are doing the best you can. Sending love to all of you.”

Evans and Social Media

This is hardly the first time Evans’ actions online have sparked backlash, as she posted a video that featured veterinarian-turned-naturopathic physician Joel Wallach.

In the video, Wallach (who has no medical certification despite listing himself as a physician) claims that ASD and ADHD “didn’t exist” when he was a kid (also untrue.)

Evans’ name trended on Twitter as a result, and the WWE Superstar also liked tweets that mocked those who were criticizing her.