AEW Star Is Battling Numbness And Swelling After Surgery

Buddy Matthews has been sidelined since September 2025, when he injured his ankle during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. The injury occurred before he could even start his match against Kazuchika Okada. What first looked like a freak moment turned into a lingering issue, eventually pushing Matthews into surgery after his ankle stopped healing correctly and doctors warned him of a potential chronic condition.

While it was previously reported that Matthews was not expected back in the ring until at least the end of the year, fans finally got a real look at his recovery straight from the source. On Wednesday, Matthews posted a detailed update on Instagram, offering an honest look into his rehab progress. Matthews explained that he hit a major milestone during training.

“Today was the first time since surgery to hit a hack squat – still very restricted with ankle mobility but working on it daily!” Matthews wrote. “Numbness is still a factor but hopefully subsides in the near future but still unknown at this time. Swelling depends on the amount of rehab I’ve done that day but easily maintained with Icing post. Take each day as it comes!”.

Although he is clearly pushing forward, Matthews also made it clear that there is “no set timetable for his return”. His mobility is still limited, the numbness has not gone away, and the swelling remains a daily battle depending on the intensity of his rehab work. For now, Matthews is focused on regaining strength and stability before even thinking about stepping back into an AEW ring.

With AEW set to return to Australia for Grand Slam Australia on February 14, 2026, in Sydney, many fans wonder if that could be the moment Matthews finally comes home for a major return. However, as of his latest update, nothing is guaranteed.