AEW Star Makes Surprise Return on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is in LA tonight and there’s been buzz about someone who might show up.

After the first match, Tony Schiavone was in the ring. It was assumed that it would be MJF since we’re going to hear from him.

Suddenly, a familiar theme hit and the crowd came unglued.

Adam Cole Returns

(Photo: Scott Lesh)

YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM!

Clad in street clothes, Adam Cole (baybay) said he had some “good news and some bad news.”

Cole asked if everyone was “ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay?” He spoke about how thankful he is for his career and life. He revealed that he has been dealing with a “shoulder that was torn to shreds” and consecutive head injuries. He shared that he was seeing doctors multiple times a week. He struggled with headaches and dizziness, especially if he was riding in a car. Cole was struggling with anxiety.

Cole got emotional recounting what he’s been through and said he had bad news. But, it wasn’t for him. It was “for the AEW locker room because Adam Cole is back!” He thought his career was finished, but he “will not stop until I’m the very best.”

