AEW Star Removes References to the Company on Social Media

Since 2019, AEW has signed some of the biggest names in wrestling, but has experienced an exodus of talent over the past year.

Unquestionably the biggest name to leave AEW so far is Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past April.

Big Swole, Stu Grayson and Joey Janela have also left AEW and now another star may be on their way out.

Del Sol Gone?

On Twitter, Feugo Del Sol has seemingly teased that his career with AEW is coming to an end, if it hasn’t finished already.

In a tweet, Del Sol promised that change is coming, and has blacked out his profile picture and Twitter cover image.

Most notably, Del Sol has also removed any references to AEW or being employed by the promotion.

Change is going to come. — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 16, 2022 Del Sol’s bio now only promotes his Twitch channel as well as an e-mail for taking independent bookings.

AEW President Tony Khan has not publicly commented on Del Sol’s status with the company at this time.

Journey to AEW

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Del Sol made several appearances for AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Del Sol would start a losing streak and his quest for an AEW contract would become a storyline for the masked wrestler.

On the August 13, 2021, Rampage, Del Sol faced TNT Champion Miro and would have won the title and a contract if he won.

Despite losing the match, Sammy Guevara appeared and handed Del Sol a deal, confirming him as part of the AEW main roster.