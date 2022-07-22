AEW Star Rules Out Joining Blackpool Combat Club for Now

Don’t expect this particular AEW star to join the Blackpool Combat Club until the stars perfectly align.

AEW certainly isn’t short on factions. The company has the likes of House of Black, Death Triangle, the Jericho Appreciation Society, The Elite, and of course Blackpool Combat Club.

Some fans have been calling for Lee Moriarty to join Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal in the BCC.

For Moriarty, he’s in no rush.

Lee Moriarity Explains Not Focusing on Joining BCC

The Blackpool Combat Club is a red hot group in AEW. Since joining the stable, Wheeler Yuta has seen his stock increase drastically.

Many feel such a move could do the same for Lee Moriarty. MuscleMan Malcolm asked Lee about the possibility of joining BCC and his answer may surprise you.

“The way I look at the AEW groups is, I’m going to do what’s best for my career. I understand everybody wants me to join the Blackpool Combat Club ever since Danielson said my name, and I get that my style of wrestling would fit well with them. But I like the idea of growing by fighting them.

“You can’t get better if you are only teaming with these people, you can only get to a certain place if you’re not fighting the best, in my opinion, there’s only so far we can go.“ Lee Moriarty on not joining BCC at the moment

“[Wheeler] Yuta is a great example. He fought those guys repeatedly. He fought Jon Moxley 3 times, I think, before joining the group, and you saw how he progressed before getting there. I’ve only had the chance to step into the ring with Danielson twice. Moxley, once. Yuta, once in AEW. There’s a lot more room for me to grow before joining them — but that’s not my priority. My priority is getting better on my own.”

Moriarty recently fell short in his bid for the ROH World Championship. He was defeated by current titleholder Jonathan Gresham on a Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage.

