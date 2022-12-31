AEW Star Working Hurt – Still Injured from ROH Final Battle

Dax Harwood has been especially busy as of late, competing for ROH, AEW, and AAA, but the FTR member is working hurt.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently competed at AAA’s Noches de Campeones event, losing the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Post-match, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and the titles have since been vacated.

Working Hurt

This title loss comes mere weeks after FTR was dethroned as Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, losing to The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle.

Harwood is still banged up from the Double Dog Collar match and is working through the pain, Fightful Select reports.

Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.

What’s Next for FTR?

There’s no rest for Harwood though, as he and Wheeler will be defending the IWGP World Tag Team Championships next week at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

FTR, who won the titles at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door in June of this year, will defend against Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.)

In a previous report from Fightful, Harwood told the site that he believes his and Wheeler’s contracts with AEW expire in April of next year.

Harwood also suggested that the pair may take a year away from pro-wrestling, or possibly just work non-televised events.

Speaking on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast this month, Harwood refuted claims that they complained backstage about their role in WWE, adding that they knew they’d stay “in the rut” if they remained with the promotion.