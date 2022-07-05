AEW Star Shares Update Amid Contract Rumors

Chuck Taylor has been with AEW since the early days of the company, signing with the promotion in February 2019.

Taylor has spent much of his time in the All-Elite promotion teaming with Trent Beretta, though the pairing are yet to hold AEW World Tag Team Championship gold.

In 2022, Taylor has spent much of his time on AEW’s developmental shows Dark and Dark: Elevation, but recently, some believed that they had seen the last of him in AEW.

Taylor’s Contract

Last week, Taylor got a lot of fans talking when he blacked out his social media account.

Many saw this as Chuck signifying that his career with AEW has ended, as several three-year deals signed in 2019 are set to expire this year.

In an update on Twitter though, Taylor confirmed that he is still with AEW, at least for the time being.

In the tweet, which features a GIF from AEW Dark: Elevation, Chuck said that he hasn’t been fired yet.

I didn’t get fired guys https://t.co/ieShahTP39 — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) July 4, 2022

Taylor didn’t explain why he blacked out his social media profile, which has since been returned to normal.

Departures from AEW

Chuck Taylor may still be with AEW for the time being, but the company has experienced something of an exodus in talent this year.

Joey Janela, Alan Angels, Marko Stunt and Stu Grayson have all left AEW in recent weeks, and it has been reported that several ‘under the radar’ stars have also parted the company.

AEW’s biggest departure this year was Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.