AEW Star Was Off TV Due to Non-Wrestling Issue

Ricky Starks has been added to the card for Friday’s AEW Rampage episode with the promise that fans will hear from him via a promo segment.

This was a notable addition to the lineup as Starks has notably been absent from television as of late, with his last televised appearance being on AEW Dynamite on September 28.

Per Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestler Observer Newsletter, the reasoning behind Starks’ absence from TV has been somewhat explained.

Where Has Starks Been?

Meltzer wrote, “Ricky Starks hasn’t been in the ring for a few weeks due to something not wrestling related but he’ll be back on the show for a promo this week.”

Although no other details were given, it does clear up any speculation of Starks being injured. His return tonight is a step in the right direction for fans of Starks who wish to see him return to in-ring action.

Starks’ most recent prominent feud was with former tag partner, Powerhouse Hobbs, as Hobbs defeated Starks during AEW All Out on September 4 before their rematch during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage that was billed as a ‘lights out’ match where he defeated Hobbs with a Roshambo securing the pin.

Other things confirmed for Rampage include a dream match between Orange Cassidy and NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All Atlantic championship.

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs., Madison Rayne & Skye Blue and more names for Full Gear Eliminator Tournament will be announced.