Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, & AEW Stars Call Out Wrestling Podcaster

The AEW women’s locker room and wrestling podcaster JDfromNY206 have gotten into a war of words today on Twitter.
JD has been a vocal critic in the internet wrestling community for years now. His “Off the Script” podcast has become quite popular and sometimes his opinions garner a response from the wrestlers themselves.
Alexa Bliss recently responded to JD’s podcast after he criticized her main eventing an episode of WWE RAW with IYO SKY.
Britt Baker, Jade Cargill & The AEW Women’s Locker Room Respond To JDfromNY
Earlier today, popular wrestling podcaster JDfromNY responded to the announcement that Marina Shafir will battle Jade Cargill this Wednesday on Dynamite. He had a negative reaction to the match and Jade Cargill responded to him.
A wrestling fan sent a question to JD wondering if the wrestlers don’t realize that he is talking about the characters they play and not them personally. JD claimed that they do not realize that and Britt Baker responded with a screen shot of JD personally criticizing her.
TBS Champion Jade Cargill had some more words for JD after he criticized her for insulting him.
AEW star Rebel added that their response is not just about a singular post and claimed that he has a history of slander.
Sonny Kiss added that it is hilarious for JD to try and play the victim now that someone has responded to his criticism.