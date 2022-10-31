Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, & AEW Stars Call Out Wrestling Podcaster

The AEW women’s locker room and wrestling podcaster JDfromNY206 have gotten into a war of words today on Twitter.

JD has been a vocal critic in the internet wrestling community for years now. His “Off the Script” podcast has become quite popular and sometimes his opinions garner a response from the wrestlers themselves.

Alexa Bliss recently responded to JD’s podcast after he criticized her main eventing an episode of WWE RAW with IYO SKY.

Britt Baker, Jade Cargill & The AEW Women’s Locker Room Respond To JDfromNY

Earlier today, popular wrestling podcaster JDfromNY responded to the announcement that Marina Shafir will battle Jade Cargill this Wednesday on Dynamite. He had a negative reaction to the match and Jade Cargill responded to him.

Damn. I heard you all the way from your moms basement. Calm down Mark. https://t.co/euFKdjAROd — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 30, 2022

A wrestling fan sent a question to JD wondering if the wrestlers don’t realize that he is talking about the characters they play and not them personally. JD claimed that they do not realize that and Britt Baker responded with a screen shot of JD personally criticizing her.

This you? You’ve been pushing this narrative for months. Nothing to do with the character I play on TV. You don’t know me and you have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. You can judge the wrestler you see on TV, but not the person behind it. pic.twitter.com/B4rvxQULuf — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 30, 2022

TBS Champion Jade Cargill had some more words for JD after he criticized her for insulting him.

Better insults? Like what? Like I’ll buy your whack ass podcast IN REAL LIFE??!Don’t fuck with my coworkers. It’s 11:44a on a SUNDAY and I wake up to you trying to shit on someone. Don’t shit on anyone when I doubt your ass can do a pull up on your BEST DAY https://t.co/gbP4toJ0R9 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 30, 2022

AEW star Rebel added that their response is not just about a singular post and claimed that he has a history of slander.

He’s not a Victim. Opinions are one thing. This is not about a singular post, he has a history of insults, False accusations, defamation, slander and libel. Enough is enough.

He’s not a Victim. Opinions are one thing. This is not about a singular post, he has a history of insults, False accusations, defamation, slander and libel. Enough is enough. — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 30, 2022

READ it again @JDfromNY206 your defensiveness is not allowing you to see straight. “This is not about a singular post” YOU KNOW what YOU have said. Not about me. ALL the women. — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 30, 2022

Sonny Kiss added that it is hilarious for JD to try and play the victim now that someone has responded to his criticism.