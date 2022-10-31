Sunday, October 30, 2022
Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, & AEW Stars Call Out Wrestling Podcaster

By Robert Lentini
Britt Baker & Jade Cargill
(AEW)

The AEW women’s locker room and wrestling podcaster JDfromNY206 have gotten into a war of words today on Twitter.

JD has been a vocal critic in the internet wrestling community for years now. His “Off the Script” podcast has become quite popular and sometimes his opinions garner a response from the wrestlers themselves.

Alexa Bliss recently responded to JD’s podcast after he criticized her main eventing an episode of WWE RAW with IYO SKY.

“Tell That To My Merch Sales” – Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism From Wrestling Podcaster After WWE RAW

Britt Baker, Jade Cargill & The AEW Women’s Locker Room Respond To JDfromNY

Earlier today, popular wrestling podcaster JDfromNY responded to the announcement that Marina Shafir will battle Jade Cargill this Wednesday on Dynamite. He had a negative reaction to the match and Jade Cargill responded to him.

A wrestling fan sent a question to JD wondering if the wrestlers don’t realize that he is talking about the characters they play and not them personally. JD claimed that they do not realize that and Britt Baker responded with a screen shot of JD personally criticizing her.

This you? You’ve been pushing this narrative for months. Nothing to do with the character I play on TV. You don’t know me and you have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. You can judge the wrestler you see on TV, but not the person behind it.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill had some more words for JD after he criticized her for insulting him.

Better insults? Like what? Like I’ll buy your whack ass podcast IN REAL LIFE??!Don’t f*** with my coworkers. It’s 11:44a on a SUNDAY and I wake up to you trying to sh** on someone. Don’t sh** on anyone when I doubt your ass can do a pull up on your BEST DAY

AEW star Rebel added that their response is not just about a singular post and claimed that he has a history of slander.

He’s not a Victim. Opinions are one thing. This is not about a singular post, he has a history of insults, False accusations, defamation, slander and libel. Enough is enough.

Sonny Kiss added that it is hilarious for JD to try and play the victim now that someone has responded to his criticism.

