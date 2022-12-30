AEW Stars Had A Good Reason for Missing Dynamite

Several people were not present for Wednesday’s AEW television tapings from Denver, Colorado.

A deadly winter storm resulted in widespread travel issues across the United States this past week. WWE‘s ongoing Holiday Tour has been described as a logistical mess, with the company hoping to prevent more problems at tonight’s SmackDown.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston were among a group of performers who were unable to attend the latest Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

After Dynamite went off the air, AEW taped matches for Friday’s Rampage. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending the All Atlantic Championship against Trent Baretta, Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta and Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan. We’ll also hear from Jon Mocxley, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin and Sting.

Hall of Famer announcer Jim Ross will not be part of the broadcast, but it’s not due to any problems with his flights. AEW President Tony Khan gave JR the night off on Wednesday so he could attend the big Cheez-It Bowl game in Orlando, FL featuring Florida State vs. JR’s beloved Oklahoma Sooners.

The commentary team for Rampage will instead see Excalibur calling the action alongside Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. JR will be back at the announcer’s desk next week for the first Rampage of 2023.