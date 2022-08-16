AEW Talent Set to Appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

This coming January, New Japan Pro Wrestling will host its annual Wrestle Kingdom event, highlighting the biggest stars of the promotion.

Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s biggest event of the year, and next year’s show will have an international flavor to it.

AEW at Wrestle Kingdom

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will showcase NJPW’s biggest stars, but will reportedly include names from All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that there are plans for some AEW wrestlers to compete at the event, but didn’t name any specific stars.

This wouldn’t be the first time AEW and NJPW had teamed up, as at Wrestle Kingdom 14, then-AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The two-night event also saw Jon Moxley defeat Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a Texas Death Match.

AEW and New Japan

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be just the latest team-up by the two massively popular promotions.

AEW star Wheeler YUTA competed in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament while Lance Archer is working the G1 Climax tournament.

The promotions also teamed together for the Forbidden Door Pay Per View in June which saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi.

A Confirmed Match?

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is still months away, but one match may already be known.

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door was rumored to have CM Punk face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the show’s main event, but that did not take place due to the AEW World Champion’s injury.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports in June, Tanahashi threw out the challenge for Punk to face him in the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom.