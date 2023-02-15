AEW Talent Meeting Recently Held Regarding Thunder Rosa’s Return

Thunder Rosa is back on the road with AEW for the first time in months due to an injury as she joined the Spanish announce team. There was a backstage meeting held with talent last week at Dynamite regarding Rosa’s return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports there was a locker room meeting for all of the women on the roster who were present at the show and those who were there said it was done as an effort to ease the tension between Rosa and the locker room due to several frayed relationships.

Making Amends

Those there stated that Rosa did a lot of “making amends” for several issues along the way during her previous run in promotion. Some talent had taken issue with how she handled things in the past and felt she made certain people on the roster come across as bullies.

There were also complaints about sandbagging and working stiff in the ring with Rosa. One talent stated that Rosa was met with some of that early in her AEW run, which had been rectified.

Some talent took issue with her not being on the road with AEW while traveling for other work and questioned the legitimacy of her injury, which Rosa addressed publicly.

Sources indicated that Rosa was happy to do commentary work and wouldn’t be wrestling immediately. Rosa is getting closer to being medically clear. One AEW management member stated the meeting was productive and hoped it was a “clean slate.”