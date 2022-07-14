AEW Talent Rules Out Ever Returning to In-Ring Action

One current AEW onscreen talent has ruled out the possibility of having another match.

AEW is filled with stars and it doesn’t stop with in-ring action. The company also has plenty of managers such as Stokely Hathaway and former in-ring legends turned managers such as Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and Jake Roberts.

In the case of one AEW/ROH manager, his days of sharing the ring with some of the best in the world have come to an end.

Sonjay Dutt Has No Plans of Wrestling Again

(via IMPACT Wrestling)

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Sonjay Dutt made it clear that he doesn’t plan to wrestle anymore due to physical ailments.

“There will be zero chance that I will be returning to the ring. Let’s put it like this. If I was fixed physically, if my body was 100%, that would be something I would consider. But until that happens, there’s no way I’m doing it.” Sonjay Dutt rules out in-ring return

Dutt is not only an AEW producer but he’s also found his way as a manager for Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Lethal will challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH World TV Championship at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star discussed his longtime close friendship with Jay Lethal.

“Tony Khan came up to me and he had this idea. I guess it’s no secret to him and a lot of people backstage that Jay Lethal and I are best friends. We’ve been best friends for 20 years. When I say best friends, I mean Thanksgiving, Christmas, vacations, he’s family.

“Tony said, ‘Hey, man. I got this idea. I want to try to link you with Jay Lethal on television, and then he drops the Satnam bomb. Since I stopped wrestling, I was very adamant that my future was not in front of the camera. I refused those roles in previous companies.

“I was very fulfilled, and I still am very fulfilled with what I do backstage in cultivating new talent, and helping them out and showing them the ropes. That is where I truly feel like I have excelled in the last five plus years. So when he came to me with this idea, I was kind of hesitant, but when he dropped ‘Hey, you’re going to work with Jay on camera’, it was a quick yes.

“Being on camera and working so closely with my best friend, I mean, I can’t write a better story. It is truly like a dream come true to be out there with Jay.”

Dutt also put over Satnam Singh as a quick learner and relishes teaching him the ins and outs of the wrestling business.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.