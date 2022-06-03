AEW Talents Have Mixed Reactions to MJF Situation

There is a slew of differing opinions on the MJF situation with AEW.

MJF has become the talk of the wrestling world ever since Double or Nothing weekend at the end of May. He failed to attend a scheduled meet and greet, forcing AEW to refund and offer exchanges to fans who paid to see MJF.

Reports had surfaced prior to the incident that MJF wanted more money as he felt his work has outperformed his current salary. The situation got more tense as a since-disputed report claimed there was a flight booked out of Las Vegas for MJF, which he never boarded.

Ultimately, MJF showed up at DoN and did the job to Wardlow. Then, on the June 1 episode of Dynamite, Max cut a scathing shoot-style promo where he called Tony Khan a “f*cking mark.”

AEW Stars React

While MJF’s promo was obviously planned, he did throw in some real-life elements. Fightful is reporting that some AEW talents believe this whole thing was a work from the start, while others feel it’s a shoot turned into a work.

One AEW star noted that they’d be frustrated if word got out that this was a work planned out before DoN weekend.

Another talent insisted that MJF became noticeably more frustrated at the start of 2022. That particular AEW star doesn’t believe MJF is always in character because he wouldn’t have a long shelf life in the business if he was.

The belief among some seems to be that MJF and Tony Khan hashed things out during a meeting on Monday to bring the shoot-style promo to life. Some are even sympathetic to MJF’s money gripes.