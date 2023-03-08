AEW TNT Champion Wardlow Robbed – Title, Gear & More Stolen

Reigning AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been the victim of a robbery which has resulted in his championship title and other belongings being stolen.

Wardlow captured the AEW TNT Championship from Samoa Joe at last weekend’s Revolution Pay-Per-View, kicking off the second reign for the powerhouse.

Joe had dethroned Wardlow to win the title at Full Gear last November, after the former enforcer for MJF first won the gold in July 2022.

Robbed

Taking to Twitter, Wardlow shared video footage of his rental car, showing the smashed glass window.

The TNT Champion explained that all his possessions in the vehicle have been taken, stating:

“Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT Title, my gear, my boots, my whole life, were in those bags. I don’t if this means I’m going to have to beat the sh*t out of Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now, but one way or another I’m going to make my way to Sacramento and we’re going to get this sh*t done. Whoever did do this better thank God I didn’t catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is.”

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

Wardlow is set to defend the TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs during tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hobbs earned an opportunity for the gold by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on last week’s Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan has yet to issue a statement on the matter.