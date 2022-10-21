What Did AEW Want from WWE for Billy Gunn to Appear on Raw with DX?

WWE and All Elite Wrestling were incredibly close to putting their differences aside in order for Billy Gunn to appear on Monday Night Raw.

On last week’s Raw, which served as the season premiere, all living members of D-Generation X reunited except for Gunn.

Prior to the show, there was speculation as to whether Gunn would appear, given he is signed to AEW as an on-screen performer and trainer.

The Deal that Wasn’t

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that AEW and WWE discussed a Gunn appearance.

WWE did not offer any money and AEW did not request any money for the WWE Hall of Famer to appear.

Instead, Tony Khan requested that WWE make reference to AEW on the show, similar to acknowledging Impact Wrestling during Mickie James‘ return in January this year.

James appeared in the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble despite being with Impact and the promotion’s Knockouts World Champion at the time.

After agreeing and disagreeing on whether to have Gunn appear, the Newsletter reports that a “last-minute” call was made for Gunn not to appear.

Gunn did not appear but Corey Graves referenced a DX member who now works in office supplies.

Graves’ reference was a nod to Gunn who has been scissoring with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed this year.

Payback?

Billy Gunn didn’t appear for WWE during the DX reunion, but he has made a WWE appearance while with AEW.

In 2019, Gunn, mere months into his role as an AEW coach, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX.

During the event, Gunn joked that he couldn’t be fired from WWE, and Triple H responded that then-CEO Vince McMahon could buy the “p*ss-ant” AEW.

In the report, Dave Meltzer writes that he is surprised that WWE and AEW had any discussions about bringing Gunn in, given the frosty relationship between the two companies at this time.