AEW Working On Video Game Projects Other than Fight Forever

Gamers may still be waiting with bated breath for the release of AEW Fight Forever, but Tony Khan‘s promotion is already working on what’s next.

AEW’s first console video game project, Fight Forever was announced in late 2020 but has faced multiple delays.

Fight Forever will be the third overall game for AEW, with Elite: General Manager and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing both releasing for mobile devices.

Other Projects

Given the two-and-a-half years since Fight Forever was announced, it’s hardly a surprise that expectations are high.

AEW Fight Forever isn’t the only game in the works, however, as Aubrey Edwards explained on The Sessions.

“I’m working in AEW Games, which is our games sort of umbrella. I’m working on a number of games for them which I can’t talk about yet.” Aubrey Edwards

The AEW referee added that despite being a key part of the AEW Games department, she is not personally overseeing the development of Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever – What We Know

For many AEW stars, Fight Forever will mark their debut as playable at-launch characters.

The game will include AEW staple stipulations, including the Casino Battle Royal and the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

The game has already picked up awards, and a playable demo has been shown at gaming events in Tokyo, Japan, and Cologne, Germany.

While a release date for later this month was spotted on the Best Buy website, it is believed this is a placeholder date and not accurate.