AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Results (6/26/22): Interim AEW Champion Crowned, Claudio Castagnoli Debuts

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door aired live tonight from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. AEW will battle NJPW in several matches throughout the PPV. Jon Moxley battled Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to determine the interim AEW Champion.

Forbidden Door Results

Chaos def. The Factory (Buy In)

Lance Archer def. Nick Comoroto (Buy In)

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (Buy In)

Gunn Club & Max Caster def. Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight (Buy In)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, Sammy Guevara def. Shota Umino, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta

FTR def. United Empire, Roppongi Vice to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships and retain the ROH Tag Team Championships

PAC def. Clark Connors, Miro, Malakai Black to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion

Dudes with Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi) def. Bullet Club (Young Bucks & El Phantasmo)

Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

Will Ospreay def. Orange Cassidy to retain the IWGP US Championship

Claudio Castagnoli def. Zack Sabre Jr.

Jay White def. Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley def. Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW Champion

Here are the takeaways from Forbidden Door:

JAS Will Have The Advantage At Blood & Guts

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevary, Minoru Suzuki battled Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, Eddie Kingston. The winning team will have the advantage at Blood & Guts on Dynamite. Tay Conti accompanied Sammy to the ring. Wheeler Yuta and Chris Jericho started off the action. Wheeler hit him with a bunch of German Suplexes in a row as the crowd cheered. Yuta planted The Wizard with a Samoan Drop and went for a Crossface but Minoru broke it up.

Shota and Minoru traded strikes outside the ring as Jericho took control. Sammy tagged in and delivered a knee to Wheeler’s ribs. Shota Umino tagged in and beat Guevara down for a bit. Eddie Kingston got the tag and wanted a fight with Minoru Suzuki. They traded chops to the chest as the crowd chanted along.

Jericho tagged in and stomped Eddie down to the canvas before taking a break to pose for the booing crowd. Kingston battled back and lit up Jericho’s chest with a flurry of chops. Kingston bashed Guevara off the apron but Suzuki got him in an armbar in the ropes. Jericho capitalized with a DDT before applying a submission hold in the middle of the ring.

Suzuki tagged in and caught Kingston with a running kick for a two count. Wheeler and Sammy then battled in the ring. Guevara connected with a standing Spanish Fly but Eddie attacked from behind. Kingston connected with a Suplex and locked in a submission hold. Suzuki broke it up but Kingston leveled him with the Backfist to the Future. Shota knocked Jericho out of the ring as Wheeler connected with a big Frog Splash.

The Wizard (Jericho) tagged in and hit Shota with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Jericho made his way to the top rope but Shota caught him with a punch to the face. Shota Umino hit an avalanche Powerslam for the cover but Suzuki broke it up. Sammy hit Wheeler with a GTH outside the ring. Jericho went for the Lionsault but Eddie broke it up with a punch to the head. Shota hit Jericho with a Tornado DDT and followed it up with a Brainbuster for a two count.

Shota applied a Boston Crab but Sammy broke it up with a couple of Superkicks and Suzuki planted Kingston with a Piledriver. Shota sent Sammy and Minoru out of the ring but turned around into a Judas Effect from Chris Jericho for the pinfall victory. Jericho Appreciation Society will now have the advantage in the Blood & Guts match against Blackpool Combat Club this Wednesday on Dynamite.

FTR Are Now The ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions

Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky Romero) faced IWGP Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) in a winner’s take-all match. Dax and Trent started off the action and locked up in the middle of the ring. Harwood got Trent Beretta in a headlock before leveling him with a shoulder tackle.

Cash Wheeler and Rocky Romero tagged in and Cash took control. Harwood tagged in and went for an Elbow Drop. Harwood connected but grabbed his arm in pain before rolling out of the ring. Wheeler and Romero battled in the ring as an AEW official checked on Harwood. Dax made his way to the back and Wheeler was Clotheslined out of the ring.

Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan took control of the match. Khan beat Cash down before launching him into the turnbuckle. Great-O-Khan smooshed his buttocks in Cash’s face before tagging in Cobb. Jeff planted Cash Wheeler with a Suplex and beat him down in the corner.

Trent tagged in and battled with Great-O-Khan. Trent connected with a Tornado DDT and Khan tumbled out of the ring. Beretta went for a Tornado DDT on Cobb but he countered into a Suplex. Rocky connected with a Hurricanrana and the two teams battled to the outside. Romero hit Cobb with a flying knee of the ring apron and rolled Khan into the ring. Trent hung up Khan on the ropes and Romero hit a Dropkick for a two count.

Cash Wheeler tagged in and started unloading uppercuts. Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb beat him down and sent Roppongi Vice to the floor outside the ring. Khan and Cobb beat the hell out of Cash before Dax made his way back down the entrance ramp to a pop from the crowd. Harwood immediately tagged in and unloaded some strikes to Cobb & Khan. Khan accidentally hit Cobb and Harwood caught him with a couple Clotheslines. Dax sent him down with a third before giving Cobb a few German Suplexes.

Cobb bashed Harwood into the turnbuckle and hit him with a headbutt. They battled to the top rope and Trent joined them up there. Wheeler tagged in as Trent & Dax hit Cobb with a Superplex. Cash followed it up with a Splash off the top rope but somehow Cobb kicked out at two.

Khan sent Harwood to the outside with a big boot. Wheeler hit Khan with a Piledriver as Roppongi Vice leveled Cobb with a knee strike. Romero hit Wheeler with a Splash outside the ring. Khan hit Harwood with a Suplex and Cash with a Slingblade. Cobb connected with a Clothesline and a standing Moonsault on Trent for a two count.

Harwood dragged Khan out of the ring but Rocky hit them both with a dive. Trent hit Cobb with Strong Zero and went for the cover but Cash Wheeler broke it up at the last moment. Harwood tagged in and Romero rolled him up for a two count. Romero booted Dax on his injured shoulder and ran towards the ropes. Dax popped him up in the air and FTR hit Romero with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory. FTR are now the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

PAC Captured The All-Atlantic Championship

Clark Connors, PAC, Malakai Black, and Miro battled in a 4-Way to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion. Malakai and Pac battled out of the ring to begin the match. Miro sent Connors to the corner and unloaded some strikes. Clark tried to battle back with some chops but Miro shrugged them off.

Miro connected with a Body Slam before getting knocked out of the ring with a shoulder tackle. Connors went for a Crossbody but Miro caught him with ease and slammed him down to the floor. Malakai leveled Miro with a Dropkick through the ropes and then battled with Pac in the corner.

Pac set up for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb but Malakai landed on his feet. Miro got back in the ring and caught Malakai with an uppercut. Malakai responded with a springboard Moonsault that knocked Miro out of the ring. Malakai applied a Heel Hook on Connors but Miro grabbed him by the hair and dragged him to the outside to break the hold.

Miro sent Pac flying across the ring with a Fallaway Slam before battling with Connors once again. Clark got in some strikes before Miro sent him down with a Uranage. Miro hit a Gutwrench Suplex for a two count and threw Connors out of the ring. Malakai and Miro teamed up for a moment to stomp on Pac.

Malakai and Miro then stared at each other as the crowd cheered. They then started arguing over who gets to beat Pac up and had a stare down. Miro and Malakai traded punches in the middle of the ring. Miro got the better of the exchange and knocked Malakai out of the ring with an uppercut. Miro planted Pac with a Samoan Drop for a near fall.

Pac sent Connors flying out of the ring with a Back Body Drop before hitting Malakai with a flip. Pac climbed to the top rope and delivered a Missile Dropkick to Miro. Malakai hit Pac with a knee strike but turned around into a Suplex from Connors. Miro hit Connors with a Clothesline and battled with Malakai Black. Malakai rolled out of the ring and grabbed a table. He set it up between the steps and the barricade outside the ring.

Malakai tried to put Miro through the table but he blocked it. Pac went for a Crossbody but Miro caught him. Pac escaped and shoved Miro into the ring post. Clark Connors then came out of nowhere and Speared Miro through the table. Connors rolled Malakai into the ring and fired up the crowd. Clark hit a series of Clotheslines and followed it up with a Powerslam. Pac got back into the ring and Connors caught him with a Spear. Connors followed it up with a slam but Malakai broke up the cover. The crowd got behind Clark as he battled with Pac in the ring. Pac caught Clark with a Superkick and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Malakai broke it up and set up for a Superplex.

Clark joined them on the top turnbuckle as Miro got back into the ring. Miro hit Clark and Malakai with a Powerbomb as they delivered a Superplex to Pac (Tower of Doom spot). Miro then hit Pac with a big boot and applied the Game Over on Pac in the middle of the ring. Malakai spit the mist in Miro’s eyes and followed it up with Black Mass. Miro fell out of the ring as Malakai locked in a submission hold on Connors. Pac broke it up with the 450 Splash on Malakai. Pac then quickly locked in the Rings of Saturn on Connors for the submission victory. Pac is the first All-Atlantic Champion.

Dudes With Attitudes def. Bullet Club

The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo battled Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi. Sting hit a Splash during their entrance. Young Bucks and Phantasmo controlled the match early and isolated Darby Allin in the ring. Matt beat Allin down in the corner as Nick posed on the ring apron. They got Darby in the Tree of Woe and connected with three Dropkicks.

Allin eventually escaped to the corner and tagged in Shingo Takagi. Shingo unloaded some punches to Nick in the corner. Shingo hit Nick Jackson with a snap Suplex for a two count. Sting tagged in and as Darby Allin connected with a Stunner on El Phantasmo. Sting hit the Young Bucks with a Clothesline and crawled to the corner.

Darby Allin tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Allin went for the Coffin Drop but Matt got his knees up. Nick hit a Splash and Phantasmo followed it up with one of his own. Nick went for the cover but Shingo broke it up. Phantasmo hit a Moonsault onto everyone outside the ring.

Sting was about to hit a Splash but Young Bucks broke it up. Young Bucks went for the BTE Trigger but Sting dodged it. Sting planted Young Bucks with a double Scorpion Death Drop and then exited the ring. Sting then realized he was supposed to do something else and returned to the ring to boot Phantasmo in the balls. Darby hit Hikuleo with a Coffin Drop outside the ring. Shingo turned Phantasmo inside out with a Clothesline and went for the cover but he kicked out at two. Shingo followed it up with Last of the Dragon on El Phantasmo for the pinfall victory.

Thunder Rosa Retained The AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Toni Storm tonight at Forbidden Door. Toni kept Thunder Rosa grounded early but the champion escaped back to her feet. Storm and Rosa locked up in the middle of the ring. Thunder Rosa hit Storm with a shoulder tackle and started focusing her attack on Toni’s arm.

Storm rolled up Rosa for a two count and Thunder responded with a boot to the ribs. Thunder Rosa hit Storm with some chops but Toni bounced off the ropes and delivered a big boot for a near fall. Rosa sent Storm to the corner and hit her with a Clothesline. The champion followed it up with two Dropkicks and a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Rosa hit a Double Stomp and went for the cover again but couldn’t put Toni away. Storm sent Rosa out of the ring and went for a Tornado DDT but the champ blocked. Rosa connected with another Northern Lights Suplex on the floor before the action returned to the ring. Storm bashed Rosa in the face and the champ tumbled through the ropes.

Toni climbed to the top turnbuckle but Rosa tripped her up. Thunder Rosa set up for a Death Valley Driver on the apron but the challenger escaped. Toni connected with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron and then hit the Tornado DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Storm hit a Hip Attack in the corner and then another Tornado DDT for a near fall.

Rosa responded with a running knee strike to the face and a Death Valley Driver. Thunder Rosa followed it up with the Fire Thunder Driver but Toni somehow kicked out at two. Rosa followed it up with the Final Reckoning (Dustin Rhodes’ finisher) for the pinfall victory.

Will Ospreay Retained The IWGP US Championship

Will Ospreay defended the IWGP US Championship against Orange Cassidy. Jim Ross joined commentary before the match. Ospreay went for a Dropkick right away but Cassidy dodged it. Cassidy hit a shoulder tackle with his hands in his pockets. Orange avoided Ospreay’s offense and mocked him.

Cassidy hit a headscissors takeover and then posed like Ospreay in the middle of the ring as Will regrouped on the outside. Back in the ring, Ospreay responded with a massive kick to the face and Cassidy collapsed to the canvas. Ospreay sprinted around the ring and hit Cassidy with a running Dropkick.

Ospreay sent Cassidy into the turnbuckle and then did some sit-ups in the ring. Will spun Cassidy around several times before planting him with a Backbreaker for a two count. Ospreay sent Cassidy into the turnbuckle again for another near fall. Will locked in an Abdominal Stretch in the middle of the ring but Cassidy was able to counter into an Arm Drag.

Orange hit a Splash off the top rope but Ospreay quickly responded with a slam and a flipping kick to the face. Ospreay made his way to the top rope and connected with a diving elbow strike for a near fall. Will bashed Orange with several kicks to the face but Cassidy popped back up. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and hit Ospreay with a Dropkick.

Cassidy followed it up with some lazy kicks that annoyed Orpreay. Will battled to his feet but Orange caught him with a Superkick and some real kicks. Ospreay went for a springboard Cutter but Orange Cassidy dodged it. Orange went for a Tornado DDT but Ospreay blocked it. Cassidy hit the Stundog Millionaire and then a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

Ospreay and Cassidy battled in the corner. Orange connected with a Tornado DDT and followed it up with a dive through the ropes. Cassidy hit Aussie Open with a Splash on the outside and climbed to the top rope. Orange delivered a diving DDT to Ospreay and went for the cover but Will powered out at two.

Orange went for a Clothesline but Ospreay beautifully countered into a standing Spanish Fly in the middle of the ring. Ospreay trapped Cassidy’s head under the turnbuckle and delivered a Superkick to his face. They battled to the top rope and Ospreay hit some elbow strikes. Cassidy bounced Will’s head off the turnbuckle camera but Ospreay responded with an elbow strike. Will went for a moonsault, missed, went for another one, missed, and then hit Cassidy with a Shooting Star Press for a near fall. Cassidy hit the Air Raid Crash but Ospreay wouldn’t stay down.

Cassidy geared up in the corner and went for the Orange Punch but Ospreay countered into a Cutter. Ospreay followed it up with another Cutter but Cassidy somehow kicked out. Ospreay went for the Stormbreaker but Cassidy countered into a Hurricanrana for a two count. Will hit an elbow strike for another two count. Ospreay then planted Cassidy with the Stormbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Will Ospreay is still the IWGP US Champion. United Empire attacked after the match but Trent and Rocky Romero rushed the ring. Roppongi Vice got beaten down as the numbers game was too much. Katsuyori Shibata then made the save to a great reaction from the crowd. Shibata hit Ospreay with a Dropkick and applied a rear choke. Aussie Open dragged Ospreay out of the ring and retreated. Orange Cassidy then put his glasses on Shibata and posed with him to end the segment.

Claudio Castagnoli Debuted With A Win

Zack Sabre Jr. battled a mystery opponent tonight at Forbidden Door. It was originally supposed to be Bryan Danielson but he’s out with an injury. Claudio Castagnoli (FKA as Cesaro in WWE) made his debut and is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Claudio hit an uppercut and a Neutralizer right away for a two count. Zack rolled out of the ring as the crowd erupted for Claudio.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

The action spilled out of the ring and Claudio delivered a massive uppercut against the barricade. He went for another but Zack got out of the way and rolled back into the ring. Claudio leveled him with an uppercut and Sabre Jr. rolled to the apron. Claudio brought him back into the ring and sent him to the mat with a massive vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabre Jr. applied an armbar and started bending back Claudio’s fingers.

Zack Sabre Jr. controlled the next couple of minutes and kept Castagnoli grounded. Claudio battled back with a couple of Backbreakers and shoved Zack to the corner. Castagnoli leveled Sabre Jr. with an uppercut for a near fall. Sabre Jr. took Castagnoli down again and locked in an armbar. Sabre Jr. kept the hold applied as they tumbled to the floor. Castagnoli then carried Sabre Jr. with one arm up the steel steps and Powerbombed him back into the ring.

Castagnoli went for the Swing but Sabre Jr. countered into a Guillotine choke in the middle of the ring. Claudio escaped and hung up Zack on the top turnbuckle. Sabre Jr. applied a submission hold while on the top rope before knocking Claudio down with an uppercut. Claudio responded with a leaping uppercut of his own and followed it up with a Gutwrench Suplex off the top rope.

Claudio went for the Swing again but Sabre Jr. wiggled away. Castagnoli hit him with some uppercuts for a two count. Claudio followed it up with the Swing for a few rotations and went for the Sharpshooter but Sabre Jr. booted him away. Castagnoli dragged him back into the middle of the ring but Sabre Jr. countered into a Heel Hook.

Castagnoli escaped and slammed Sabre Jr. to the mat for a two count. Claudio unloaded another massive uppercut and Zack collapsed to the canvas. Sabre Jr. hit a Pele Kick and applied a choke hold in the middle of the ring. Zack transitioned into an armbar but Claudio escaped via an elbow strike to the head. Castagnoli hit a big uppercut, a lariat, and the Ricola (Powerbomb) for the pinfall victory.

The power of @ClaudioCSRO on display here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/7y7mrmftrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Jay White Retained The IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jay White defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page in a 4-Way tonight at Forbidden Door. Adam Cole dragged Hangman out of the ring and Jay White attacked Okada from behind to start off the action. Okada and Hangman leveled Jay White with a Clothesline and he rolled out of the ring. Adam Cole and Jay White started conversing and it backfired.

Hangman and Okada got out of the ring and attacked them. Cole rolled Hangman into the ring but the former champ bounced off the ropes and caught Adam with a Suicide Dive. Jay White slammed Okada on the ring apron as Cole & Hangman battled on the ramp. Hangman set up for a Powerbomb but Jay White broke it up. Cole and White teamed up again for a big vertical Suplex on Hangman onto the entrance ramp.

Jay rolled Okada into the ring and Adam Cole unloaded some punches to the face. White launched Okada into the turnbuckle and leveled him with a chop to the chest. Hangman got back up and dragged Jay out of the ring. Hangman launched Jay into the steel steps but turned around into a big boot from Cole. White and Cole then beat Okada down some more before Hangman got back into the ring.

Hangman sent Jay to the outside with a Clothesline and delivered a Fallaway Slam to Adam Cole. Page hit White with a Crossbody and hit a Flying Clothesline off the top rope on Cole for a near fall. Kazuchika sent Jay White into the barricade as the action spilled out of the ring. Okada then booted Jay in the face and threw him into the seats with Adam Cole.

Okada pounded on the steel steps before hitting White & Cole with a Crossbody over the barricade. Back in the ring, Jay went for a deadlift German Suplex but Hangman landed on his feet. Hangman rolled White up but Cole broke it up with a boot to the face. Adam Cole attacked Jay and hit him with a slam for a near fall.

Cole went for the Boom but Jay ducked under it. White connected with a Uranage and everyone was down. Jay hit Cole with a chop to the chest and then a Snap Dragon Suplex. White hit Okada with one as well and delivered a third to Hangman. Cole hit the Boom on White, Okada hit Cole with a Clothesline, and Hangman leveled Okada with a Clothesline sending everyone back to the canvas again.

Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada unloaded punches to Jay White and Adam Cole. Hangman caught Okada with a boot to the face and then planted Jay with a Powerbomb for a two count. Page set up on the apron for the Buckshot Lariat but Cole broke it up. Page booted him away and hit Cole with a Moonsault. White blocked the Buckshot but Hangman caught him with the Dead Eye. Page then hit the Buckshot Lariat and went for the cover but Okada broke it up at the last moment.

Okada and Hangman had a stare down and talked some trash as the crowd cheered. Okada and Hangman began trading haymakers in the middle of the ring. Kazuchika went for a Dropkick but Hangman held onto the ropes. Okada went for the Rainmaker but Hangman dodged it. Cole dragged Hangman out of the ring and sent him into the ring post.

Cole booted Okada in the knee and went for Panama Sunrise but Okada countered into a Neckbreaker over his knee. Okada hit a Body Slam and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Okada delivered an Elbow Drop and the crowd. Cole hit Okada with a Superkick after avoiding the Rainmaker. Okada responded with a Dropkick and went for the Rainmaker again. Cole dodged it once again and delivered an Enziguri.

Cole booted Page in the face and he fell out of the ring. Okada connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with the Landslide. Okada went for the Rainmaker AGAIN but Cole dodged it. Jay hit Okada with Bladerunner and pinned Adam Cole for the victory to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

It was an odd finish in an otherwise great match, as Okada didn’t hit Cole with the Rainmaker and it appeared that Adam may have been injured. You can see the finish just before the cover in the short video below. Cole ducks under the Rainmaker and rolls to the mat. White hits Okada with the Bladerunner, and then pinned Cole in a sequence that had to have gone wrong.

Jon Moxley Won The AEW Interim Championship

Jon Moxley faced Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Forbidden Door to crown the Interim AEW Champion. The current champion, CM Punk, is out of action with a broken foot. William Regal walked Moxley through the crowd for the match.

.@JonMoxley makes the walk! #AEW Interim World Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor right now! It’s not too late to order the PPV! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/V184QKqgZZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Tanahashi tripped Moxley up and applied a headlock to begin the action. Moxley escaped but Tanahashi caught him with a Crossbody. Jon got up and started trading punches with Hiroshi. Both men would not back down and Tanahashi caught Moxley with a Dropkick to the knee. Hiroshi sent Jon to the mat with a Dragon Screw and focused his attack on Moxley’s knee.

Moxley and Tanahashi traded forearms to the face in the middle of the ring. Jon hit a Clothesline and perched Tanahashi up on the top turnbuckle. Moxley applied a chokehold before raking Tanahashi across his back. Jon then brought Hiroshi back into the ring with a Superplex and followed it up with a Piledriver for a two count.

Jon got Tanahashi on the mat and booted him in the face a couple of times before applying the Texas Cloverleaf submission hold. Hiroshi escaped and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Tanahashi connected with a slam and followed it up with a rolling Senton for a near fall.

Moxley threw Hiroshi over the top rope but he held on and got back into the ring. Jon was ready for him and sent him over the top rope and to the floor with a Clothesline. Moxley went after Tanahashi on the outside and cleared off the timekeeper’s table. Jon put him through the table with a Uranage and got back into the ring.

Tanahashi went for a Dragon Screw but Moxley blocked it and tried for an armbar. Hiroshi blocked it and started stomping on Jon’s face. Moxley was busted open and rolled out of the ring to regroup. Hiroshi climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Splash on Moxley that sent both competitors to the floor.

Back in the ring, Moxley went for the Paradigm Shift but Tanahashi blocked it. Moxley hit a release German Suplex and then the Paradigm Shift for a two count. Jon unloaded some elbow strikes to the head and went for another Paradigm Shift but Tanahashi countered with a headbutt.

Hiroshi climbed to the top rope and hit a Crossbody before going right back to the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi hit a Frog Splash but couldn’t get the cover right away. Jon kicked out at two and applied the Bulldog Choke in the middle of the ring as the blood poured down his face. Tanahashi battled to his feet and rolled Jon up for a two count.

Moxley went for the Bulldog Choke again but Hiroshi countered into a cradle for a two count. Jon responded with a massive Clothesline but Tanahashi kicked out at one to a big pop from the crowd. Jon unloaded a series of elbow strikes and got the Bulldog Choke applied in the middle of the ring. Hiroshi wouldn’t stay down and battled to his feet. Jon quickly planted him with the Paradigm Shift/Deathrider to win the Interim AEW Championship. Moxley and Tanahashi showed each other respect after the match.

After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society rushed the ring and attacked Moxley & Tanahashi. Eddie Kingston stumbled his way down the entrance ramp and tackled Jericho. Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz, Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daddy Magic, Daniel Garcia then rushed the ring for a big brawl. Claudio Castagnoli ran down to the ring and traded punches with Jericho. Claudio decked him with a giant uppercut and started beating everyone else down as William Regal smirked on the entrance ramp. Claudio hit the Swing for 21 rotations and posed with Blackpool Combat Club to end the show. Kingston and Claudio have a history and he wasn’t too pleased that he was there. Blackpool Combat Club will battle Jericho Appreciation Society at Blood & Guts.

Well look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha https://t.co/pLzwmoXLPg — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 27, 2022