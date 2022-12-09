AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Planned for 2023 (Report)

Although the build-up to the show was criticized for being lackluster, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2022 ended up being one of the best PPVs of the year and did good business for the promotions.

A second Forbidden Door show has been speculated about, but a new report suggests Forbidden Door II could be set for 2023.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer was talking about AEW/ROH President Tony Khan’s recent pre-ROH Final Battle media call, particularly Khan’s claims that 2022 was AEW’s strongest year for PPV buys.

During the call, Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW adding more PPVs to their yearly rotation.

The Plan

Meltzer wrote: “When asked if he’d add more PPV shows, he didn’t give an answer but said that he wants to not do so many that they aren’t special, but that they just finished their best PPV year in their history, and the adding a fifth event worked out (the plan is for another Forbidden Door show coming year).”

Khan noted on the call that they would internally discuss the right number of PPV shows per year.

The 2022 event did over $5 million on pay-per-view after drawing over 100,000 buys and over $1 million in ticket sales. Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion when he beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.