2 Title Matches Set for AEW Forbidden Door (8/24)

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced the first championship matches for AEW Forbidden Door 2025, with the event scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The pay-per-view will broadcast live at 6PM BST, 1PM ET, and 10AM PT.

Okada vs Swerve

IT’S OFFICIAL!

At AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor, @rainmakerXokada will defend the #AEW Unified Championship against the challenger, @swerveconfident.





The main event will feature AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defending his title against former champion Swerve Strickland. This highly anticipated rematch promises to deliver the technical excellence and storytelling that both competitors are known for on the international stage.

Timeless vs Athena

In the women’s division, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her title on the line against challenger Athena. Storm’s current character work and championship reign have been standout elements of AEW programming, while Athena brings her own intensity and skill to this title opportunity.

ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has chosen the perfect time and place to execute her guaranteed title shot, at AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor!





The Forbidden Door event represents AEW’s continued partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling and marks another significant international pay-per-view for the promotion. London’s wrestling fanbase has consistently shown strong support for major wrestling events, making it an ideal location for this cross-promotional showcase.

Additional matches for the card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as AEW builds toward their August return to the UK market.