AEW Star Confirms Company Is Not Renewing Their Contract

An AEW star have announced their upcoming departure from the company.

Abadon, who signed a full-time contract with the promotion back in 2020, took to X to announce the news. They confirmed that the officials have made the decision not to renew their contract which is set to expire in June:

“My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there.”

In the statement, Abadon noted that their goal is to continue their career and not let the upcoming release be the end of their wrestling journey.

The American star made their debut in the business in January 2019. Trained at the Rocky Mountain Pro Academy, they wrestled their first AEW match in March 2020. After impressing the officials with their performance in early matches, Abadon was signed to a full-time deal in June that year.

Similar to many of the early AEW talents, Abadon were featured less and less with the influx of talents from WWE after early outings. Their last match under the AEW banner came at the 2023 Worlds End PPV. So their departure is not a huge surprise.