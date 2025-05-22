Absent AEW Star Teases Return At Double Or Nothing

Tay Melo stated in an interview that AEW asked her to prepare for an upcoming event, fueling speculation of a return at this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Speaking with Globo, Melo expressed her hope for such a comeback, two years after announcing her pregnancy at the same event in 2023.

“That day will be the “Double or Nothing” event again,” Melo stated. “It was the event where I announced Luna, and it will have been two years since that moment. Since it’s a new company, I’m the first fighter to have a baby. It would be a very special date. I’m looking forward to it.”

Melo recalled the emotional 2023 announcement with husband Sammy Guevara, where they were “the company’s villains.” She said, “We didn’t know how the fans would react… When we announced it… the fans went crazy… I went from villain to darling.”

While no official return is confirmed, the timing is poignant. Melo last appeared for AEW at the 2023 Double or Nothing, making an in-ring return for STARDOM in January 2025. AEW Double or Nothing airs live this Sunday, May 25th.