Adam Cole Gives Emotional Address, Unsure Of Future

Just hours after it was announced that he was not medically cleared to compete, Adam Cole appeared at AEW All In: Texas to address the fans. In an emotional in-ring promo, Cole discussed his health and his uncertain future in professional wrestling.

Before the newly-announced four-way match for the TNT Championship he vacated, Adam Cole came to the ring and spoke directly to the fans in attendance. He confirmed that he has been dealing with health issues and is facing a lengthy absence from the ring, admitting that he is not sure if he will be able to return.

“It’s really hard to put it into words and I’m sorry I can’t wrestle,” Cole said. “I have health issues that have been going on for a while and that I’ll be gone for a while. I don’t even wanna talk about retiring since I’m not in the headspace, but I wanted to address the fans if this is goodbye for me.”

Cole was then joined in the ring by the other members of his faction, Paragon, as they shared a moment in the ring. The segment added an emotional and somber note to the event, with Cole’s future in AEW now in serious doubt. Cole had been scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher before the injury forced him to relinquish the title earlier today.

Immediately following Cole’s address to the live crowd, the four-way match for the vacant TNT Championship was held. After a chaotic encounter, Daniel Garcia was able to pin Sammy Guevara to win the match and become the new TNT Champion.