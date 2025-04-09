Adam Cole Reveals New Name For The Undisputed Kingdom

The Undisputed Kingdom is no more.

The new TNT Champion Adam Cole made an appearance on this week’s episode of Dynamite after his big victory over Daniel Garcia at the Dynasty PPV. He was accompanied by Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong in a backstage segment.

Both O’Reilly and Strong first talked about The Undisputed Kingdom’s history in the company before Cole discussed how the past 2 years have been challenging for him. The former NXT Champion then seemingly revealed a new name for their group, saying that they’re ‘The Paragon’:

“The past 2 years, I’ve been through hell and back. They were 2 of the most challenging years not just of my career but of my life. Now I stand before you, the face of TNT – your new AEW TNT Champion. Trust me, when I tell you this is just the start for the three of us. Because it’s a new era here in All Elite Wrestling because we, we are The Paragon, and that is undisputed.”

The newly crowned TNT Champion Adam Cole speaks on what the future holds for himself, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly!



The Undisputed name was first given to the group in WWE where they were known as The Undisputed Era in NXT from 2017 until the group disbanded and its members left the company in 2021.

Cole reunited with his teammates on occasion after joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Their faction officially got the Undisputed Kingdom name in January 2024.