Adam Copeland And Christian Cage Match Set For AEW All Out

A dream tag team match has been officially announced for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland revealed that he will team up with Christian Cage, to take on FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).

The announcement came after a chaotic opening to tonight’s show from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The broadcast began with FTR and their manager, Stokely Hathaway, in the ring, berating referee Paul Turner for the time-limit draw in their recent Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament final.

When Turner refused to reverse his decision, FTR got physical with him. This led to the arrival of Adam Copeland, who has been feuding with FTR for months. Christian Cage then appeared from the crowd, and the two men stormed the ring to brawl with Harwood and Wheeler.

After officials and security finally separated the four men, Copeland grabbed a microphone and made the match official for the All Out pay-per-view, which will take place in Cage’s hometown of Toronto.

The feud between Copeland and FTR has been a central storyline in AEW for months. Copeland and Cage recently teamed up at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to defeat the team of Kip Sabian and Killswitch.

The dream tag team match is the first official bout announced for the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be going head-to-head with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza PLE on the same night.