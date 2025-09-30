Adam Copeland Joins Jason Statham in The Beekeeper 2

The buzz around Adam Copeland’s acting career continues to grow, as the AEW star has landed a role in Miramax’s The Beekeeper 2, Variety reports. The film is a sequel to 2024’s The Beekeeper, which followed a government assassin who comes out of retirement on a quest for vengeance.

Copeland joins an impressive cast led by Jason Statham, who will reprise his role in the sequel. Returning stars include Jeremy Irons (Die Hard), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), and Bobby Naderi (The Better Sister). Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Copeland are set to appear as new additions to the ensemble.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to acting. He appeared in 42 episodes of Haven and more recently played Ares in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In AEW, Copeland recently announced he would be stepping away from the ring, admitting he was unsure when—or if—he would return. While some speculated this could set up a WWE comeback as John Cena’s final opponent, it now appears his time away will be spent filming The Beekeeper 2.

Details of Copeland’s role remain under wraps, but Hollywood clearly has its eye on the former Edge. With his in-ring career winding down, fans should expect more screen roles in his future.