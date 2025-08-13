Adam Copeland And Christian Cage Set To Team First Time Since 2011 After Dynamite Reunion

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are back together.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from The Andrew Brady Music Center in Cincinnati featured a singles match with Cope in action against Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway had to be forced into the ring by the security to get the match started and Cope was in control during this short fight. The bout ended in DQ when FTR finally decided to come to their manager’s aid and Stokely threw powder in his opponent’s eyes.

The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood started assaulting the former World Champion after the bell, untill Christian Cage came out to make the save.

Adam Copeland and Christian Reunite

Cage came out with Spike in hand and he got FTR to retreat. Nick Wayne tried to attack Christian from behind with a chair but the former TNT champion managed to get the upper hand using Spike.

Adam Copeland then delivered a spear to Kip Sabian before he turned around to face his Attitude Era tag team partner.

The two were unsure of each other at first but they softened up and Cage gave spike back to Adam. The former TNA star then tried to leave the ring but Copeland pulled him back and hugged him, reuniting the legendary tag team.

After this segment, AEW announced that Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will be teaming up to face Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne at Forbidden Door, for their first match together since 2011.