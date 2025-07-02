Adam Copeland Reflects on His Career as Retirement Nears

Adam “Edge” Copeland is reflecting on his 33-year wrestling career, which he knows is in its final chapters.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star‘, Copeland’s ’s journey began on Canada Day, clad in Oakland Raiders Zubaz and Converse. His career, beginning with humble origins, has since spanned the globe, touching every corner from Moose Landing to Bucharest. Copeland expressed his gratitude for the fan support and the rich experiences he gathered along the way, stating:

“Since then, I’ve travelled the world. Literally. Everywhere you can think of… It’s been a long, fruitful, soul expanding, soul diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades.”

One of the most cherished moments for Copeland has been his entrance, where he joins fans in singing his theme song “Metalingus.” He shared:

“The best part? I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing Metalingus at the top of your lungs. It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is… It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second.”

As Copeland prepares for what may be his final appearances in the ring, he’s grateful to end his career on his own terms – and with both men working in the same company, in the twilight of their careers, it’s only a matter of time before Cope & Christian are reunited.