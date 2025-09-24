Adam Copeland Says He “Has To Go” From AEW, Future Uncertain

Adam Copeland’s future in All Elite Wrestling is now uncertain, atleast in storyline. On the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland addressed the vicious attack on his wife, Beth Copeland, that took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In an emotional in-ring promo, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the events of the past weekend have forced him to re-evaluate his priorities, and he announced that he “has to go” and is unsure if or when he will return to the company.

The segment saw Copeland speak about how the dangers of his professional life have now directly impacted his family. He was then interrupted by Christian Cage, who coldly told him that he no longer has a family. Copeland responded by stating that he does, and the two shared a handshake before Copeland left the ring, seemingly signaling a temporary departure from AEW TV.

The entire situation stems from the brutal post-match angle at the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 20. After Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were victorious in their match against FTR, their celebration was cut short by a violent attack from The Matriarchy. The faction, led by Nick Wayne’s mother, Shayna, ambushed Beth Copeland at ringside.

The angle ended in Shayna, Kip Sabian, and Killswitch holding Beth down, allowing Nick Wayne’s father to deliver a devastating piledriver to her, leaving her motionless in the ring.