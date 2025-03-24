Adam DeVine Praises AEW Over WWE, Compares It to Classic WCW

Actor and comedian Adam DeVine, renowned for his role in The Righteous Gemstones, recently shared his enthusiasm for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) following his participation in AEW Revolution 2025. During the event’s Zero Hour pre-show, DeVine and fellow actor Tony Cavalero entered the ring after a match featuring Orange Cassidy, Big Boom AJ, and Mark Briscoe against MxM Collection and Johnny TV. The duo delivered a double chokeslam to Mansoor, eliciting a significant reaction from the audience.

Reflecting on the experience during the This Is Important podcast with co-hosts Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, DeVine expressed his newfound appreciation for AEW’s approach to professional wrestling. He described the event as “insane” and noted,

“I liked it more than the WWE events. It’s like the WCW in the late 90s. It’s someone trying to go up against the WWE.”

DeVine was particularly struck by the event’s unfiltered intensity, highlighting the violent cage match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

“People were bleeding all over the place. Real blood. I’m sitting ringside. Blood is back! It was crazy.”

He recounted moments involving thumbtacks scattered across the ring and high-risk maneuvers from the top of the cage, emphasizing the raw and authentic nature of the performances.

He also praised the women’s match between Toni Storm and Mariah May, describing it as a ““”bloodbath.” Discussing the physical toll on the wrestlers, DeVine recalled:

“Then you go to the back, they were real thumbtacks. He was still picking them out of himself. ‘One is stuck in my heel. I can’t get it out.’”

Beyond the in-ring action, DeVine spoke highly of the camaraderie and hospitality within AEW. He mentioned spending time with Tony Khan, AEW’s owner, stating,

“Tony Khan, the guy who owns it, is whose box I was for the Super Bowl. We went out that night and partied. He’s this totally nice guy who owns AEW. It was fun. It was a blast.”

The Righteous Gemstones is currently airing its fourth and final season on HBO and Max.