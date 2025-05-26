Hangman Page: The AEW World Title Shouldn’t Be Hidden

“Hangman” Adam Page is heading to AEW All In: Texas with a shot at the AEW World Championship firmly in his sights. At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, earning a title opportunity against Jon Moxley.

During the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Page spoke about the significance of All In being AEW’s first stadium-sized event in the United States.

“It’s a testament that this is successful. I’m not from somewhere else, I wasn’t established somewhere else, I’m homegrown… That is a testament that All Elite Wrestling has been a huge, gigantic success.”

Page now hopes to reclaim the AEW World Championship—a title fans haven’t seen in months. Since winning the belt in 2024, Jon Moxley has kept it sealed in a briefcase, a move Page is determined to undo.

“For so long, the world champion that I’ve had my eyes set on from the very first Double or Nothing has been hidden in a briefcase. It should be a shining light to the world and a testament to what All Elite Wrestling is and what it’s about.”

Page ended his remarks with a declaration: he intends to “be the one to take it out” of the briefcase at All In on July 12. However, standing in his way is Jon Moxley and the formidable Death Riders.