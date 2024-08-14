AEW All In 2024 Matches Ranked by Hype Levels

As AEW’s biggest event of the year approaches from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 25th, fans are eagerly anticipating what could be the best PPV of All Elite’s entire year.

AEW All In 2024 is building into an electrifying card with some of the most highly anticipated matches in recent history. Here’s a look at the matches, ranked by their hype levels.

- Advertisement -

AEW All In Confirmed Matches

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship Match

Hype Level: Sky-High

Image Copyright: AEW

The main event between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland is undeniably the most anticipated match on the card. With Danielson announcing his retirement if he loses, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This storyline has captivated fans, making it the emotional centerpiece of All In 2024 and potentially the sendoff of one of the greatest to ever do it.

Toni Storm vs Mariah May – AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hype Level: Sky High

Image Copyright: AEW

The feud between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May is being hailed as one of the best-built rivalries in AEW history, and for good reason. This match has the potential to elevate both women, particularly May, who will be wrestling in front of a hometown crowd but likely to be booed against the extravagant and beloved Storm. This match has been built for a long time and we can’t wait to see it.

MJF vs. Will Ospreay – AEW United States Championship Match

Hype Level: High

- Advertisement -

The feud between MJF and Will Ospreay is one of the most talked-about matchups heading into All In 2024. Their rivalry has been brewing for months, and the recent developments at the RevPro at York Hall have only intensified the anticipation after Maxwell put a beating on Ospreay’s friend Michael Oku. This match is expected to be a hard-hitting and emotionally charged battle, with both men having a lot to prove on AEW’s biggest stage.

Mercedes Moné (c) (with Kamille) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. – TBS Championship Match

Hype Level: Moderate

Image Copyright: AEW

This SHOULD be a great match between two of the best performers in All Elite, but the build has been bizarre. The backstage heat between Baker and MJF seems to have caused more uproar than the actual feud on television itself, and Mone’s recent promos have not gone down well with fans. This could steal the show, but it could also just be another match. The crowd will be a big factor in how well this goes, but unfortunately right now it’s just kind of…there?

Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA – Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World Championship match

Hype Level: Low

All three currently confirmed talents in this match are great and this should be a good match on the PPV, but it does feel like it could’ve taken place on a random Dynamite, so the hype level just isn’t there for us.

- Advertisement -

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) (c) (with Mother Wayne) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews)

Hype Level: Low

Whilst this could easily be a good match on the card, it could’ve been saved for a special episode of Dynamite. All three teams have been solid on television over the last few months, but this isn’t going to be one of the featured matches on the card. Hopefully, they can surprise us and pull off something great.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii

Hype Level: Low

Willow Nightingale is one of the best babyfaces that AEW has, period, and Kris Statlander is great in her role as the friend who betrayed the sweet and innocent all-conquering star. Stokely Hathaway deserves comeuppance and he has proven that he can antagonise a crowd at the top; Tomohiro Ishii is a legend and more than worthy of being on this card. But does this match have any hype at all? No. Zero. It’s a real shame because more could’ve been done with this, but the pay off of seeing Willow and Ishii getting their hands on Statlander and Stokely isn’t going to be anything more than an “ok that happened” on a massive card.

AEW All In Expected Matches

Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Championship

Hype Level: High if it does get confirmed

Kazuchika Okada defending the AEW Continental Championship against Claudio Castagnoli is another match that would fans on the edge of their seats. The face-off between these two wrestling titans has been brewing, and their hopefully impending clash is set to be a technical masterpiece in Wembley. This is easily a dark horse for match of the weekend if it does take place.

Chris Jericho vs. Hook – FTW Championship

Hype Level: Not major

Jericho vs Hook will likely be added to the card in the coming weeks, but the storyline between them has fallen flat. Although the ‘Learning Tree’ gimmick has brought flashes of the glory years of Jericho back to television, it hasn’t done much at all for Hook and he is still languishing.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Hangman Page

Hype Level: High if it does get confirmed

Considering what Jeff Jarrett has done in his career he more than deserves a match of this magnitude at Wembley. The contest isn’t confirmed, but we think there’s a good chance it will be added and be a great brawl on PPV.

The Young Bucks vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed – AEW Tag Team Championship

Hype Level: Approaching High if it does get confirmed

The AEW Tag Team Championship match at All In is expected to be a triple threat between The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Acclaimed. This match has all the ingredients to steal the show, with three of AEW’s top teams vying for the titles.