Update On Backstage Morale Within AEW After All In: Texas

AEW All In: Texas took place over the weekend, and according to a new report, backstage morale is riding high following the event. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that talent backstage were “very, very happy” with how the show.

Dave Meltzer noted there’s a strong sense within AEW that the company has “turned things around” after a series of challenging years for the promotion. The report adds that AEW “peaked for a big show,” suggesting a significant positive shift in momentum.

All In: Texas was AEW’s first stadium event in the United States and saw several huge moments. In addition to Cope and Christian Cage aligning and Bryan Danielson’s return, the main event saw Hangman Adam Page capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

AEW now turns its attention to its next major event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, scheduled for August 24 in London. With that show set to air on the same day as WWE NXT Heatwave, time will tell if Tony Khan can keep his momentum going after its success in Texas.