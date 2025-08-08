AEW All In: Texas Buyrate Higher Than Originally Estimated

A new report has provided an updated pay-per-view buyrate for the AEW All In: Texas event from July 12, and the number is even higher than first estimated. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the show is now estimated to have done between 180,000 to 185,000 buys.

This new estimate is an increase from the initial report on July 18, which had the show pegged at 175,000 buys. The updated figure means that All In: Texas could potentially end up as the third highest-selling pay-per-view in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

The current record-holders for the company are AEW All Out 2021 (estimated 215,000 buys), AEW All In 2023 from Wembley Stadium (estimated 200,000 buys), and AEW Revolution 2024 (estimated 180,000 buys). Depending on the final number, All In: Texas will be in the mix with Revolution 2024 for the number three spot on the all-time list.

The All In: Texas buyrate marks a significant success for AEW in 2025, showing considerable growth from their other premium events this year. For comparison, the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May did an estimated 125,000 buys, and the Revolution pay-per-view in March did an estimated 135,000 buys. It was also previously reported that the company recorded $725,000 in merchandise revenue at All In, the highest figure for a non-WWE show in the United States or Canada.

The report confirms that All In: Texas was a major financial success for AEW, driven by a card that saw “Hangman” Adam Page win the AEW World Championship. The company will look to continue this momentum with its next major pay-per-view, the annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover event, which takes place on August 24 and will air live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The full, detailed report on AEW’s business can be read in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.