AEW All Out 2024: Date, Location, How To Watch Pay-Per-View

Anticipation is growing towards AEW All Out 2024 as the All-Elite roster prepares to return to the state of Illinois for its annual pay-per-view. All Out is one of AEW’s biggest annual events and is part of the core four pay-per-view from the promotion, alongside Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Full Gear.

Date & Location

AEW All Out 2024 will take place on September 7, from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show will be the sixth-annual All In and the fourth event of its kind from the Now Arena (which was called the Sears Center Arena at the time of All Out 2019.)

- Advertisement -

When All Out 2024 was announced this past April, it was revealed that the show would be taking place on September 1. In May, it was shared that the show would take place six days later, becoming the first All Out not to take place over Labor Day weekend. AEW President Tony Khan stated that the reason for the change was to give more time between All In: London and All Out to give more time for storylines to develop.

#AEWAllOut, just under a month away, is returning to the @Now_Arena in Chicago, IL on Saturday, September 7! It's one of the biggest #AEW events of the year that you won't want to miss: tickets are on SALE NOW!

? https://t.co/fdcrP70hr1 pic.twitter.com/EG81KcdzVp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

Matches

Currently, no matches have been publicly confirmed for AEW All Out 2024, but its likely that the card will be shaped by the events of AEW All In: London 2024. A Casino Gauntlet Match has been announced for All In with the winner earning a future World Championship opportunity.

How to Watch

In the United States, All Out will be available to stream on Bleacher Report. The event can be purchased and streamed directly through the Bleacher Report Live platform. All Out can also be ordered through local cable or satellite providers. Check with your provider on how to purchase the pay-per-view. For international viewers, the event will be accessible on FITE TV. A pre-show will begin at 7pm ET with the main card beginning at 8pm ET.