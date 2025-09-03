AEW All Out To Have Earlier Start Time, Will Stream On HBO Max

The era of AEW pay-per-views on HBO Max is officially here. In a joint announcement from All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery, it was confirmed that AEW’s biggest shows will now be available to stream on the HBO Max platform, beginning with the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 20. The announcement also revealed a new, earlier start time for All Out and a discounted price for HBO Max subscribers.

In a press release, AEW and WBD confirmed the details of the new arrangement. “Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max and All Elite Wrestling today announced a groundbreaking expansion of their nearly six-year relationship, with the launch of AEW pay-per-view events on HBO Max, starting with AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20 at 3 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada,” the statement read. The earlier start time is a strategic move to compete with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza event, which will air in the evening on the same day.

The press release also detailed the pricing and availability for the new pay-per-view offering. “Preorders for AEW All Out on HBO Max will launch this Friday, September 5, allowing U.S. HBO Max subscribers with supported devices to purchase the event for the exclusive price of $39.99.” This is a ten-dollar discount from the standard pay-per-view price. The events will be available to stream in HDR10 and Dolby Atmos. Replays will also be exclusively available for six months for those who purchase the events.

The new deal also includes special programming in the week leading up to the pay-per-view. On Saturday, September 20, a one-hour live pre-show, “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out,” will air at 2 p.m. ET on both TNT and HBO Max. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, September 17, TBS and HBO Max will present a special three-hour “September to Remember” show, which will be the go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

The addition of pay-per-view events to the HBO Max platform is the latest step in the growing partnership between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. already have access to the library of AEW content, including live simulcasts and on-demand replays of Dynamite and Collision, as well as past pay-per-view events.