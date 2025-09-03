AEW Announcer Justin Roberts Suffers A Broken Toe

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts has revealed that he has sustained an injury, sharing on his social media that he has a broken toe. Roberts, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company’s inception, is a key part of the presentation of AEW’s weekly programming via his announcing style. His injury, while painful, is not expected to cause him to miss any time from his on-screen duties, a testament to his toughness and dedication.

In a post to his Instagram story, Roberts uploaded a photo of an X-ray of his foot, which clearly showed that one of his toes was broken. The graphic image detailed the extent of the damage to the bone.

Despite the unfortunate injury, Roberts maintained a sense of humor about the situation. He included a broken bone emoji in the post and also had the song “Them Bones” by the rock band Alice in Chains playing over the image for good measure.

Roberts’s career as a ring announcer has spanned over two decades, with a lengthy and memorable run in WWE before he joined AEW in 2019.