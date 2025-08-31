AEW Announces Three-Hour “September To Remember” TV Block

AEW has a special three-hour block of programming scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, which will serve as the go-home shows for the All Out pay-per-view. The night will be themed “September to Remember,” a nod to a classic ECW event name.

The official TBS schedule lists AEW Dynamite in its regular 8 p.m. ET time slot on September 17, followed immediately by a special one-hour episode of AEW Collision at 10 p.m. ET. Both shows are being billed under the “September to Remember” banner. The name is a play on ECW’s popular “November to Remember” pay-per-view series.

Following the special back-to-back episodes of Dynamite and Collision, a one-hour “Countdown to All Out 2025” special is scheduled to air at 11 p.m. ET. The company is also planning a one-hour “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out” special for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, leading into the pay-per-view.

The September 17th episode of Dynamite will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in London, Ontario, though it is not yet clear if the special Wednesday edition of Collision will also be live from that venue. The “September to Remember” television special will be the final build to the All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, September 20, from Toronto, Canada, and will air head-to-head with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza event. The official schedule can be viewed on TBS.com.