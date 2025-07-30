HomeNewsAEW
AEW Announces Worlds End 2025 Location

by Michael Reichlin

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced today that Worlds End will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago on December 27, 2025, providing fans with another major pay-per-view destination for the holiday season.

The announcement completes nearly the entire AEW pay-per-view schedule for 2025, with only Full Gear in November remaining without a confirmed venue. The complete lineup now includes:

  • August 24 – Forbidden Door – London, England
  • September 20 – All Out – Toronto, Canada
  • October 18 – WrestleDream – St. Louis, Missouri
  • December 27 – Worlds End – Chicago, Illinois

Chicago represents a significant market for AEW, with the NOW Arena providing an intimate venue for the year-end spectacular. The December 27 date positions Worlds End as a major holiday week attraction for wrestling fans.

With this announcement, AEW continues building momentum for its 2025 pay-per-view schedule, featuring a mix of international and domestic venues.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

