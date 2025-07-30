AEW Announces Worlds End 2025 Location

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced today that Worlds End will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago on December 27, 2025, providing fans with another major pay-per-view destination for the holiday season.

? WORLDS END IS COMING TO CHICAGO! ?



As first announced by AEW CEO + GM @TonyKhan on @Q101Chicago, #AEWWorldsEnd will be held at the @now_arena on Sat., 12/27!



Tickets on sale 9/8! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access

The announcement completes nearly the entire AEW pay-per-view schedule for 2025, with only Full Gear in November remaining without a confirmed venue. The complete lineup now includes:

August 24 – Forbidden Door – London, England

September 20 – All Out – Toronto, Canada

October 18 – WrestleDream – St. Louis, Missouri

December 27 – Worlds End – Chicago, Illinois

Chicago represents a significant market for AEW, with the NOW Arena providing an intimate venue for the year-end spectacular. The December 27 date positions Worlds End as a major holiday week attraction for wrestling fans.

With this announcement, AEW continues building momentum for its 2025 pay-per-view schedule, featuring a mix of international and domestic venues.