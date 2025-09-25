Bacon Brawl
AEW Files ‘Bacon Brawl’ Trademarks

by Michael Reichlin

On September 24, 2025, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl.” These filings cover a broad spectrum of potential goods and services, hinting at big plans ahead for the unique name.

The goods and services description includes: “Non-electric cookware, namely, pots, pans, and dishes; Flatware being plates and saucers; Drinkware; Cups; Mugs; Utensils for barbecues, namely, forks, tongs, turners; Kitchen containers. Shirts; Pants; T-shirts; Sweatshirts; Shorts; Headwear; Footwear; Socks; Undergarments. Prepared meals consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.”

At present, the trademark status is live and awaiting review by a USPTO examining attorney. AEW’s broad application suggests “Bacon Brawl” could be used for a new match concept, line of merchandise, or a special event—especially as it aligns with their tradition of themed shows and fan engagement initiatives.

AEW has a history of introducing eccentric match types, like the Stadium Stampede and Anarchy in the Arena, fueling theories that a “Bacon Brawl” match or segment could soon become part of AEW programming.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

