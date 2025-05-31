AEW Star Announces Free Agency: Bet on Me!

The roster of AEW has undergone another notable change as Bear Bronson’s time with the company is coming to an end. On Saturday, May 31, Bronson revealed that his contract expires on June 1 and he will officially become a free agent.

Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling



To everyone that believes in me,

To my family,

& to my beautiful wife:



I love you all,

I’m grateful to live this life & grind.



Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force



& bet on BEAR FUCKING BRONSON! pic.twitter.com/mfqTaUTX0p — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) May 31, 2025

Bronson is best known for his role in the Iron Savages tag team alongside Bear Boulder. In February 2025, it was revealed that Boulder had been fired by AEW following a January arrest on assault charges. The pair signed with AEW in May 2020 though never held tag team gold.

Bronson is the latest exit from AEW as the promotion continues to undergo changes to its roster. Abadon recently shared that their contract has not been renewed, ending their time with the company. Mariah May has been removed from AEW’s roster, with many believing that she will be heading to WWE.

Bronson had also been appearing for ROH in addition to AEW. Now, he will have to forge his next wrestling chapter outside of Tony Khan’s control.